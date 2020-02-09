Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Stock Position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 108,862 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.13% of New Residential Investment worth $8,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 332,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 54,654 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in New Residential Investment by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 383,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NRZ. Compass Point started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Argus began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $17.24 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average is $15.57. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.09.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $216.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.88 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.60%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.17%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

