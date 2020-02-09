Capital Advisors Inc. OK Invests $12.31 Million in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 424,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,309,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.05% of Kroger as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Kroger by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $27.96 on Friday. Kroger Co has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $29.97. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 30.33%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

