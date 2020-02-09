Capital Advisors Inc. OK Makes New $52.63 Million Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 487,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,630,000. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.23% of iShares MBS ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period.

MBB opened at $108.76 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $104.59 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

