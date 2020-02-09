Capital Advisors Inc. OK Makes New Investment in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 95,417 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,143,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.8% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,129 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,031 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 146,479 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $15,984,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.15.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $132.26 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52-week low of $85.38 and a 52-week high of $137.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.45 and a 200-day moving average of $114.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,494.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $193,402.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,096 shares in the company, valued at $837,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,721,765.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.