Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 179,801 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,801 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.17% of Medical Properties Trust worth $18,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 19.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.8% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 26,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 145,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 13,094 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPW. ValuEngine upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.35.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $102,096.00. Also, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,003,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,911,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $23.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average of $19.93.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.35 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

