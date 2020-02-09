Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 184,220 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 201.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,220 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.98 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

