Capital Advisors Inc. OK Raises Holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,198 shares during the quarter. Lamar Advertising comprises approximately 1.0% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.26% of Lamar Advertising worth $23,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAMR shares. ValuEngine lowered Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Shares of LAMR opened at $93.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Lamar Advertising Co has a 12-month low of $74.38 and a 12-month high of $95.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

