Capital Advisors Inc. OK Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,763 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.40% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $16,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 215,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,407,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 207,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,706,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 172,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,388,000 after buying an additional 27,470 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $12,696,000. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 159,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XBI opened at $95.32 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $98.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.41 and a 200 day moving average of $86.46.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

