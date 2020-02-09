Capital Advisors Inc. OK Raises Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,228 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.30% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $13,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $116,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HR opened at $36.35 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $29.63 and a one year high of $36.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 9,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $316,254.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,565 shares in the company, valued at $15,363,587.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $340,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,056,718.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,707 shares of company stock worth $769,539 over the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

