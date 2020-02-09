Capital Advisors Inc. OK Raises Stock Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,416 shares during the quarter. Raytheon comprises 1.1% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $24,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Raytheon by 13.4% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Raytheon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra upped their price target on Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.57.

In other Raytheon news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,940.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RTN opened at $230.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $169.64 and a 1-year high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.28.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Raytheon’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

