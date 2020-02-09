Capital Advisors Inc. OK Reduces Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,285 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 21,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.9% during the third quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 86,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,056,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd increased its position in shares of Intuit by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 2,743,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,500,000 after acquiring an additional 214,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total value of $29,815,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total transaction of $18,785,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551 over the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $294.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.83 and a 52 week high of $298.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.98.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.61.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

