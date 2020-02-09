Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 1,507,200 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,785,244 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,507,200 shares during the period. AAON accounts for approximately 3.8% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 3.43% of AAON worth $88,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AAON by 352.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 166,112 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AAON in the second quarter worth $8,304,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAON by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,940,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,114,000 after purchasing an additional 44,527 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 475.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 42,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter valued at $1,791,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AAON alerts:

Shares of AAON opened at $54.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.04. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.89 and a 52-week high of $54.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 56.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAON. Zacks Investment Research raised AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.