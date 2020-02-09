Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 153,088 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,906 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 153,088 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $14,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Applied Materials by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 5.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 4.1% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. DZ Bank downgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.57.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $61.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.72. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The company has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

