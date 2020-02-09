Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 17,519 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,519 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.13% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $11,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $167.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.27. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $116.95 and a 52-week high of $169.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.93.

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $505,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,425 shares in the company, valued at $12,184,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David H. Lissy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total transaction of $1,503,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 307,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,256,053.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,834 shares of company stock worth $5,587,221. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on BFAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

