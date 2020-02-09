Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 24,247 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,247 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 43,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 35.2% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 14.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 413,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,650,000 after purchasing an additional 53,186 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 807,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 78,695 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $7,863,204.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,888,084.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 3,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $357,886.54. Insiders have sold 217,908 shares of company stock worth $22,176,673 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.77.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $101.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.24. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $76.82 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.