Capital Advisors Inc. OK Takes $11.56 Million Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 619,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.15% of Ares Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,666,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,042,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,431,000 after acquiring an additional 316,100 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 676,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,610,000 after acquiring an additional 257,972 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,594,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,735,000 after acquiring an additional 144,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $56,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average of $18.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $19.28.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

