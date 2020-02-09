Capital Advisors Inc. OK Takes Position in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 215,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,335,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.32% of Aaron’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Aaron’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aaron’s by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Aaron's alerts:

NYSE:AAN opened at $55.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $78.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.39.

AAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aaron’s from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Aaron’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Aaron’s Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.