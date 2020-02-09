Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial makes up approximately 1.7% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $15,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

Shares of COF traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.80. 1,640,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,279,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.24. Capital One Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $76.82 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

In other news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total value of $846,672.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,587.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,908 shares of company stock valued at $22,176,673. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.