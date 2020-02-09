Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Nomura increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

COF opened at $101.80 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $76.82 and a one year high of $107.59. The company has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.24.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 3,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $357,886.54. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 217,908 shares of company stock worth $22,176,673. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

