Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to post $15.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.71 million. Capital Southwest reported sales of $14.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year sales of $62.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.71 million to $63.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $69.97 million, with estimates ranging from $67.90 million to $72.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Capital Southwest.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 8.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital Southwest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 8,681 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 116,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 170,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSWC stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.05 million, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.24. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.68%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.