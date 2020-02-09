Capricoin (CPC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11,428.00

Capricoin (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last week, Capricoin has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Capricoin has a market cap of $47,366.00 and $11,428.00 worth of Capricoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Capricoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000280 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Capricoin

Capricoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2015. Capricoin’s total supply is 200,995,023 coins and its circulating supply is 1,990,045 coins. Capricoin’s official Twitter account is @CapricoinSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Capricoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/CPC. Capricoin’s official website is capricoin.org.

Buying and Selling Capricoin

Capricoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Capricoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Capricoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Capricoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

