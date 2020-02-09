Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 954,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,549 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of Carnival worth $48,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Carnival by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,715,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,352,000 after acquiring an additional 304,457 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Carnival by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,437,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,552,000 after acquiring an additional 372,271 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Carnival by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,755,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,244,000 after acquiring an additional 20,222 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Carnival by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,407,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Carnival by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 976,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,704,000 after acquiring an additional 217,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CCL. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Carnival from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Carnival from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Carnival currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $42.20 on Friday. Carnival Corp has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.72 and its 200-day moving average is $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

