Carry Market Capitalization Achieves $10.06 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 9th. Carry has a market capitalization of $10.06 million and $1.82 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $584.98 or 0.05756649 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00023802 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00129788 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00039569 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 4,511,558,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,765,082,873 tokens. Carry’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol.

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

