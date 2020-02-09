Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Sold by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76,909 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Casella Waste Systems worth $5,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 231.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 303,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 212,253 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CWST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of CWST stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.98. The stock had a trading volume of 164,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,835. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.81 and a 12-month high of $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.40 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,856.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.