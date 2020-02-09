Cashaa (CAS) One Day Volume Tops $3,664.00

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last week, Cashaa has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cashaa has a total market capitalization of $4.22 million and $3,664.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cashaa token can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, TOPBTC and Exrates.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $349.62 or 0.03450346 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009891 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00239838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00034328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00139328 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Cashaa Token Profile

Cashaa’s launch date was October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, IDEX, Exrates and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

