Caspian Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Caspian has a market cap of $3.58 million and $210,606.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Caspian has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Caspian token can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00039247 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $584.74 or 0.05800187 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004854 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023733 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00120827 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00039022 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Caspian Profile

Caspian is a token. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech.

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

