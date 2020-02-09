Castle 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.00 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last week, Castle has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. One Castle coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. Castle has a market capitalization of $144,869.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Castle Coin Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 16,715,838 coins and its circulating supply is 16,318,444 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech.

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

