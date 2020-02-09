Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $276,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $133.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.85. The company has a market cap of $75.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $156.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.76.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

