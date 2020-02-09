Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,707 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $14,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8,442.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,853 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,656,000 after acquiring an additional 909,436 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 253.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 461,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,210,000 after acquiring an additional 331,018 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Caterpillar by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,772,000 after purchasing an additional 233,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Caterpillar by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,336,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,808,000 after purchasing an additional 224,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $133.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.70 and its 200-day moving average is $134.85. The company has a market cap of $75.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.75 and a 12 month high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAT. Cfra cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.76.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

