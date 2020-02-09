Catex Token Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Catex Token has a market capitalization of $317,879.00 and $1,575.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Catex Token has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Catex Token token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Catex Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038941 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.79 or 0.05770082 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00023788 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00120905 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00039447 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003112 BTC.

About Catex Token

Catex Token (CATT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,784,234,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io.

Buying and Selling Catex Token

Catex Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Catex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.