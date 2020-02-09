Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,130 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Cavco Industries worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cavco Industries by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Cavco Industries by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Shares of CVCO opened at $228.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $235.00.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.34 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Cavco Industries’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $192.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.