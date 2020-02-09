CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) versus XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Head to Head Comparison

CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) and XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

CELYAD SA/ADR has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XOMA has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CELYAD SA/ADR and XOMA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CELYAD SA/ADR 0 0 3 0 3.00 XOMA 0 0 2 0 3.00

CELYAD SA/ADR presently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 223.50%. XOMA has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.66%. Given CELYAD SA/ADR’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CELYAD SA/ADR is more favorable than XOMA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.5% of CELYAD SA/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of XOMA shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of XOMA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CELYAD SA/ADR and XOMA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CELYAD SA/ADR $3.68 million 28.19 -$44.20 million ($3.97) -2.65 XOMA $5.30 million 41.03 -$13.34 million ($1.59) -15.63

XOMA has higher revenue and earnings than CELYAD SA/ADR. XOMA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CELYAD SA/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CELYAD SA/ADR and XOMA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CELYAD SA/ADR N/A N/A N/A XOMA -10.19% -8.93% -2.63%

Summary

XOMA beats CELYAD SA/ADR on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CELYAD SA/ADR Company Profile

Celyad SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies. The company utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Its CAR-T cell platform has the potential to treats a range of solid and hematologic tumors. The company's lead drug product candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D), has been evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial to assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers, including five solid tumors, such as colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast, and pancreatic cancers; and two hematological tumors comprising acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies. It has research and development collaboration agreements with Novartis Vaccines and Diagnostics, Inc.; Novartis Pharma AG; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Rezolute, Inc.; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. XOMA Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

