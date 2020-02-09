Centauri Trading Down 28.7% Over Last 7 Days (CTX)

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 9th. Over the last week, Centauri has traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Centauri coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and Livecoin. Centauri has a market capitalization of $27,949.00 and approximately $62.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Centauri alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00039083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $581.31 or 0.05762785 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 56.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023662 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00128791 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00039583 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003132 BTC.

About Centauri

Centauri is a coin. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 46,919,868 coins and its circulating supply is 46,174,999 coins. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24. Centauri’s official website is centauricoin.info. Centauri’s official message board is centauricoin.info/blog.

Buying and Selling Centauri

Centauri can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centauri should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centauri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centauri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centauri and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.