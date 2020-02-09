Centurion (CNT) Trading 46% Lower Over Last Week

Centurion (CURRENCY:CNT) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Centurion has a market capitalization of $7,889.00 and $2.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Centurion has traded 46% lower against the US dollar. One Centurion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ExcambrioRex, YoBit and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000281 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Centurion Coin Profile

CNT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2017. Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,826 coins. The official website for Centurion is www.centurionlab.org. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Centurion Coin Trading

Centurion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit and ExcambrioRex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centurion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centurion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

