CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $77.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04. CGI has a 52-week low of $65.32 and a 52-week high of $87.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.23. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.57.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. CGI’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CGI will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in CGI by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in CGI by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CGI by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in CGI by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

