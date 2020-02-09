Chainlink (LINK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $207.64 Million

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Chainlink has a total market cap of $1.16 billion and approximately $207.64 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink token can now be purchased for approximately $3.32 or 0.00032828 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, Radar Relay, COSS and Binance. Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $346.73 or 0.03430207 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00235606 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00137959 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002710 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink launched on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract.

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Radar Relay, COSS, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Huobi, Coinbase, Binance, Gate.io and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

