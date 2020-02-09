ChainX (PCX) Trading Up 18.4% This Week

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for $1.19 or 0.00011734 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and Hotbit. In the last seven days, ChainX has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar. ChainX has a total market cap of $4.42 million and approximately $375,893.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.33 or 0.03388450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00238497 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00033862 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00137728 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002665 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 3,709,750 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org.

Buying and Selling ChainX

ChainX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

