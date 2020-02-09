Charles Schwab Trust Co Buys 1,793 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.2% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Apple by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $320.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,422.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.56 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $306.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Maxim Group upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Apple from $330.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.55.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

