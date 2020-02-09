Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Position Raised by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,972 shares during the period. Chart Industries comprises approximately 2.3% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned 1.02% of Chart Industries worth $24,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 278.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 849,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,363,000 after purchasing an additional 625,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,106,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,575,000 after buying an additional 569,836 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,925,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 414,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,003,000 after buying an additional 71,521 shares during the period.

NASDAQ GTLS traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.39. The stock had a trading volume of 325,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,431. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.33 and its 200 day moving average is $63.00. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.32 and a twelve month high of $95.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.18.

GTLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.11.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

