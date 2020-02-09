Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Acquired by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,032 shares during the quarter. Chart Industries makes up about 2.5% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.63% of Chart Industries worth $15,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 858.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,106,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,575,000 after purchasing an additional 569,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital set a $109.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.11.

NASDAQ:GTLS traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.39. 325,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,431. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.32 and a fifty-two week high of $95.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

