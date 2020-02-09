ChatCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $47,579.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded 19% higher against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including EXX, OKEx, LBank and Coinnest. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $47,579.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00046759 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00062457 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000777 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00082938 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,153.45 or 1.00658974 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000638 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000443 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OKEx, LBank, Coinnest, BigONE, Huobi, EXX, HitBTC and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.