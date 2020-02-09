Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $466.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHE. JMP Securities raised Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Chemed from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

CHE stock opened at $484.84 on Friday. Chemed has a twelve month low of $297.08 and a twelve month high of $492.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $459.82 and a 200 day moving average of $428.95.

In other Chemed news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total value of $1,017,727.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,282.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank E. Wood sold 1,200 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.17, for a total value of $534,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,612.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,766. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Chemed by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,697,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,445,000 after purchasing an additional 42,102 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Chemed by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

