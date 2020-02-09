ChessCoin Hits Market Cap of $54,540.00 (CHESS)

ChessCoin (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. ChessCoin has a market cap of $54,540.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of ChessCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ChessCoin has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One ChessCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,232.88 or 2.10330696 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 64.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00024814 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000376 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin Profile

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2016. ChessCoin’s total supply is 54,032,769 coins. ChessCoin’s official Twitter account is @Chess_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ChessCoin is chesscoincommunity.com.

Buying and Selling ChessCoin

ChessCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChessCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChessCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChessCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

