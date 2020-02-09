Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Increased by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $108.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $207.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $105.40 and a one year high of $127.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.06.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.93.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

