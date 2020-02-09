Chronologic (DAY) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $250.00

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Chronologic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00004692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $447,566.00 and approximately $250.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chronologic alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.83 or 0.03388527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00237007 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00033739 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00138170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002628 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic launched on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,224,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 945,745 tokens. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH.

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chronologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronologic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.