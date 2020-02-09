Chronologic (DAY) Price Tops $0.54 on Top Exchanges

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. During the last week, Chronologic has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Chronologic token can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00005321 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC. Chronologic has a total market cap of $509,120.00 and $452.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.90 or 0.03417667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009924 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00227235 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00033179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00131259 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic’s launch date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,223,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 945,372 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network.

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

