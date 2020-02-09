Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,379,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,621,858,000 after buying an additional 224,656 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,091,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,597,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,674 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Chubb by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,942,000 after purchasing an additional 279,429 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Chubb by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,771,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,997,000 after purchasing an additional 60,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,511,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,971,000 after purchasing an additional 69,253 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on CB shares. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.50.

Chubb stock opened at $162.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.33. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $128.58 and a 52 week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total value of $226,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total transaction of $24,226,094.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,290,312.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,598 shares of company stock worth $27,083,603 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.