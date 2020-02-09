Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $233.89.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Cigna from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total transaction of $1,395,234.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,494.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $2,476,629.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,550,818.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock opened at $208.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. Cigna has a 1-year low of $141.95 and a 1-year high of $216.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.95.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

