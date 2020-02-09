Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires 11,493 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 606.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,493 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 12,962.5% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATR opened at $116.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.76 and a 200 day moving average of $116.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.21 and a 1-year high of $126.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

ATR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

In related news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $256,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,216,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,830.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,898 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

