Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires Shares of 64,009 Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 18.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,244,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154,384 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,674,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,661,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,104,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Shares of Baker Hughes A GE stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average of $23.24. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $31.26.

About Baker Hughes A GE

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

